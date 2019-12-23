Zacks: Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 25.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. 14,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,617. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.