Zacks: Analysts Expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loews’ earnings. Loews posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loews will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Loews.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on L. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $154,749.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $287,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,498 shares of company stock worth $991,657. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at $1,016,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Loews by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 20,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,915. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.67. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loews (L)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.