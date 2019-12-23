Zacks: Analysts Expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. National-Oilwell Varco posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full year sales of $8.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 80.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 33,540 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 979,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.50, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.