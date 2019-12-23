Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $633.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Amalgamated Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 122,905 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 712,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 239,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

