Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. CommVault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,029. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,586,000 after purchasing an additional 697,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,866,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,605,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after buying an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,255,000 after buying an additional 110,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,831,000 after buying an additional 392,043 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

