Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

GMS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,136. GMS has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $852,357.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GMS by 341.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GMS by 1,213.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GMS by 15.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 154.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

