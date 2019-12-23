Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Rockwell Medical reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rockwell Medical.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMTI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $153.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 605,032 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 139.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.