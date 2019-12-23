Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million.

ACMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ACM Research by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $301.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of -0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.