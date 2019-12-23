Zacks: Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $73.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.50 million and the highest is $87.80 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $75.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $359.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $367.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $410.47 million, with estimates ranging from $390.15 million to $440.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $431,482.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 48,272 shares of company stock worth $2,853,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

