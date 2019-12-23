Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report earnings per share of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

NYSE CAT opened at $147.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $148.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 63,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 490,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 477,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,809 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

