Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 64,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,741.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.22. 1,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,411. The company has a market cap of $529.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

