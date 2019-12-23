Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.90 Million

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report sales of $660.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.21 million to $665.00 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $710.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTMI. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,469 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,502,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 722,397 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,652,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 207,373 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.88 on Monday. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

