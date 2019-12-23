Zacks: Brokerages Set $32.00 Target Price for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

SCU opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

