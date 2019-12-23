Zacks: Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 534.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $50.94 on Friday. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

