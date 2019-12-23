Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Sell

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.40 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.44%. Smart Sand’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Smart Sand by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.