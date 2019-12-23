Zacks Investment Research Lowers VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VIVENDI SA/ADR stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $29.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

