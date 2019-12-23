Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.15 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 44.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 4,927.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 2,919,479 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.