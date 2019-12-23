Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) to “Hold”

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of KNMCY opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.93. Konami has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

