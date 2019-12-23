Zacks: ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $84.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Research analysts expect that ORIX will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 586,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 86,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ORIX by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 41,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ORIX by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 267,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

