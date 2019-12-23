Zacks: PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PC Tel an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTI. ValuEngine lowered PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised PC Tel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PC Tel in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PC Tel by 152.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Tel by 52.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,946. The stock has a market cap of $156.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. PC Tel has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

