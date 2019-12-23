Zacks: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Given $24.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UNTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

UNTY stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $249.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

