ZClassic Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002528 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $981.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

