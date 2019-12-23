Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.79

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.79 and last traded at $150.16, with a volume of 1863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.6% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 346,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,607 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

