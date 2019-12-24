$0.23 EPS Expected for Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Crawford & Company reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Crawford & Company stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $545.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.02. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

