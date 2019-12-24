$0.45 EPS Expected for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.55. Noble Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Noble Midstream Partners.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBLX shares. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

NBLX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 65,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 37.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,695,000 after acquiring an additional 701,574 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,352,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,576,000 after buying an additional 47,204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,166,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after buying an additional 131,208 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after buying an additional 71,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,020,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.