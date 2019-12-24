$0.55 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 12.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 685,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,532. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

