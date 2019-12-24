-$0.69 EPS Expected for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 87,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $3,082,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,098 shares of company stock worth $12,995,161. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 986.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 31.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,428.6% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,268. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

