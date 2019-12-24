$0.79 EPS Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Interstate Bancsystem.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.48.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $164,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,411.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $26,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,894 shares of company stock worth $255,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the third quarter worth $543,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 2,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,821. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.