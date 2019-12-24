108,282 Shares in Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Yirendai as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yirendai in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yirendai by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yirendai by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yirendai stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. Yirendai Ltd – has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.41 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 price target on shares of Yirendai in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.90 to $6.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.51.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

