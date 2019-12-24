$138.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $138.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $170.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $579.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $580.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $659.60 million, with estimates ranging from $659.20 million to $660.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $920.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cohu by 985.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 566.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 18.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.