$139.34 Million in Sales Expected for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will report $139.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.05 million. Secureworks reported sales of $130.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year sales of $550.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.83 million to $550.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $583.34 million, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCWX. BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 988,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 334,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Secureworks by 1,276.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Secureworks by 147.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Secureworks by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

