18,195 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after buying an additional 335,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $279,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

