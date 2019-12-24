1SG (1SG) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $98,573.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1SG has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One 1SG token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00009992 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, OEX and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049786 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00329217 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003778 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013706 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG (CRYPTO:1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, Kryptono and OEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.