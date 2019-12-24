$201.06 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce sales of $201.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the highest is $201.11 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $217.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $825.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.00 million to $830.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $822.92 million, with estimates ranging from $803.00 million to $842.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $459,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $6,465,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.76. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

