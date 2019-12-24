$252.33 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce sales of $252.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.10 million and the highest is $254.90 million. Crocs posted sales of $215.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Crocs by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.