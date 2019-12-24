3DCoin Price Reaches $0.0228 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 219.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $949.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,527,894 coins and its circulating supply is 69,238,200 coins. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

