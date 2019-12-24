45,066 Shares in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Capstar Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.3% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 85.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,840. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

