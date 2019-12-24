476 Shares in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

