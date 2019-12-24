$616.36 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report $616.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $628.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610.00 million. II-VI posted sales of $342.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 76.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

II-VI stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. II-VI has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.49.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

