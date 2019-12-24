620 Shares in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick purchased 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $62,379.59. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $253,833.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TKR opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Timken from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

