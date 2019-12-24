$800,000.00 in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce sales of $800,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $9.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $532,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $19,268,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

