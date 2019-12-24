Absolute Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $25,408.00 and $2,168.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00060017 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00066300 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00579477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00231029 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004601 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085522 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

