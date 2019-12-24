Abyss Token Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, CoinPlace, HitBTC and BitForex. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $238,645.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, Ethfinex, ZBG, Bilaxy, Indodax, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Hotbit, CoinPlace and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

