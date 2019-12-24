Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.48.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $10,819,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $2,912,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3,375.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

