Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 766,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.69. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. Analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 495,793 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

