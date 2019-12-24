adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €280.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €280.75 ($326.45).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €291.10 ($338.49). The stock had a trading volume of 349,958 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €277.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €274.19. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.