Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

