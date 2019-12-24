AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at UBS Group

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.51.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. AES has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in AES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

