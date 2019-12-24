Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Given $150.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $150.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.61 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. Sidoti raised their target price on Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10,133.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ALG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.14. 1,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $129.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

