ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.68

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.68 ($4.03) and last traded at A$5.68 ($4.03), with a volume of 25143 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$5.61 ($3.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$5.17.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. ALE Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.41%.

ALE Property Group Company Profile (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 13 years.

